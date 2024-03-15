Insider Buying: Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Purchases £73,866 in Stock

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,894 ($24.27) per share, with a total value of £73,866 ($94,639.33).

Hill & Smith Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,876 ($24.04) on Friday. Hill & Smith PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,252 ($16.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,950 ($24.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,316.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,842.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,791.78.

Hill & Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,567.90%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.91) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Tuesday.

About Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

