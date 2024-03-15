Insider Buying: Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Insider Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1 – Get Free Report) insider Lynn Warneke bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$19,600.00 ($12,980.13).
Spirit Technology Solutions Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.13.
About Spirit Technology Solutions
