Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Buys £151.56 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach acquired 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £151.56 ($194.18).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Andrew Beach bought 35 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($192.83).

SThree Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 425.67 ($5.45) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 410.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 390.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £565.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,038.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87.

SThree Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,146.34%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.05) price objective for the company.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

Featured Stories

