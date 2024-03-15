Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Purchases $617,033.46 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at $771,672,212.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK opened at $29.77 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Report on LSXMK

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,419,000 after buying an additional 651,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,286,000 after buying an additional 1,592,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,018,000 after buying an additional 206,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.