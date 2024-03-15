Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Buys 247 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Rowan Baker purchased 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.43) per share, with a total value of £2,973.88 ($3,810.22).

Vistry Group stock traded down GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,206.52 ($15.46). The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,466. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,004.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 880.70. Vistry Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 621.69 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,235 ($15.82). The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,701.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

