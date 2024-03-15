Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Buys 247 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Rowan Baker purchased 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.43) per share, with a total value of £2,973.88 ($3,810.22).
Vistry Group Trading Down 0.0 %
Vistry Group stock traded down GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,206.52 ($15.46). The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,466. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,004.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 880.70. Vistry Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 621.69 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,235 ($15.82). The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,701.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.
About Vistry Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vistry Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.