Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,766,211.12 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total transaction of $1,766,211.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,133 shares in the company, valued at $22,960,744.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.85, for a total transaction of $1,712,891.85.

On Monday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total transaction of $1,687,674.39.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total transaction of $1,686,355.83.

On Monday, February 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.32, for a total transaction of $1,799,175.12.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $2,074,754.16.

On Monday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,024,319.24.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $1,978,746.51.

On Thursday, January 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,824,557.40.

On Friday, December 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,965,560.91.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $202.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.54. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

