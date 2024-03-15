Insider Selling: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Director Sells 3,669 Shares of Stock

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.37. 13,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,319. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $73.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after acquiring an additional 84,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 272,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 54,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 37,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.