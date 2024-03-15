Insider Selling: Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Sells $64,393.56 in Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $64,393.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,471.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $64,826.85.

On Friday, January 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $63,860.28.

CPF stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $498.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.14. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

