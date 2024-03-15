Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells 130,000 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 130,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.83, for a total transaction of C$627,250.00.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

CEU traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$4.77. The company had a trading volume of 264,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,024. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.5947631 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.43.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

