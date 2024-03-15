Insider Selling: Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Senior Officer Sells C$53,200.00 in Stock

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Cheng sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$53,200.00.

Daniel Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Daniel Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$76,002.00.

Clairvest Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CVG opened at C$74.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$75.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94. Clairvest Group Inc. has a one year low of C$68.70 and a one year high of C$87.00.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Clairvest Group ( TSE:CVG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($3.91) million during the quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

Further Reading

