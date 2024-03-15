Insider Selling: Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Sells $187,149.20 in Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $187,149.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,991,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,147,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CODI stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CODI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.