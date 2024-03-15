Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.23. 89,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,511. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley lowered EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

