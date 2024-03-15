Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Director Sells 58,000 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

