Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Sells $60,465.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $246,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Michael Wittmann sold 1,211 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $8,537.55.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ INDI opened at $6.34 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

