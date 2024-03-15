Insider Selling: Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) CEO Sells $222,420.00 in Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $222,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,967,961.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

IPI opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth $1,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 67.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth $604,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 26.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Featured Articles

