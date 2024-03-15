Insider Selling: Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) COO Sells $23,796.00 in Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) COO Jeetinder Singh Mahal sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $23,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,237.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 9.1 %

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

