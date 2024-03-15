Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 250 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.23, for a total transaction of C$37,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,034.78.

Andrew William Robert Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total transaction of C$101,155.85.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total transaction of C$114,032.48.

Kinaxis Stock Down 0.8 %

KXS traded down C$1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$150.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,465. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 322.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$129.13 and a one year high of C$191.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$155.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$152.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KXS shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$199.44.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

