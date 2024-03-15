Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Sells $350,237.25 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $350,237.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LKFN opened at $62.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKFN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

