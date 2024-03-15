Insider Selling: LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Sells 10,869 Shares of Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,240,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGIH stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

