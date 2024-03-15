Insider Selling: Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Sells $8,868,941.80 in Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $425.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $259.21 and a 52-week high of $427.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $17,745,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,552,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,139,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,299,000. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

