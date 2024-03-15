Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells 1,475 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $244,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Thomas Mcmillen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $165.98. The company had a trading volume of 89,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,067. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

