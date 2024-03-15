Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Insider Sells $76,369.12 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) insider Gregory A. Odle sold 2,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $76,369.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,250.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,810,000 after acquiring an additional 212,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,107,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after buying an additional 68,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading

