Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Insider Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PARR stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.40. 426,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,205. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

