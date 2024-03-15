Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Sells $164,989.92 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $164,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,691.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $798.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.31. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $59.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

