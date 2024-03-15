International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 50,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,018,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.31. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

