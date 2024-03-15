International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Gap Down to $23.58

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $23.00. International Game Technology shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 493,862 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGT. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

International Game Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

