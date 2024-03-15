Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Cormark

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.36.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$14.04. 64,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.91. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.14. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.43 and a one year high of C$14.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

