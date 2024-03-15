InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 103,070 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,070 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,988 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at $1,574,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 216.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 413,295 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at $21,579,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,727.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 287,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 277,703 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 612,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,911. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $627.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.