InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 189 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $65.82. 556,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

