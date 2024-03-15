Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.29.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $20.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $629.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $640.42 and its 200-day moving average is $581.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.