Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Gap Up to $384.31

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $384.31, but opened at $398.16. Intuitive Surgical shares last traded at $385.63, with a volume of 774,499 shares traded.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.25.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,377 shares of company stock valued at $93,925,467 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $575,536,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684,749 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

