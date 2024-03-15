Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the February 14th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 71,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSJO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,968. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $22.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

