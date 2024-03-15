Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,361,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the previous session’s volume of 259,987 shares.The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $22.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

