Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,361,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the previous session’s volume of 259,987 shares.The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $22.96.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.