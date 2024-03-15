Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the February 14th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,316. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1139 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

