Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the February 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSJT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,224. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.1105 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.