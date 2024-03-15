Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the February 14th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BSMW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. 30,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,851. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
