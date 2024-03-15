Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the February 14th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSMW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. 30,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,851. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMW. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

