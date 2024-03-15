Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 469,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the previous session’s volume of 129,248 shares.The stock last traded at $25.01 and had previously closed at $24.99.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,682,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,124,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,171,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,485,000 after acquiring an additional 520,876 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 843,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 133,233 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,874,000.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

