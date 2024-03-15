Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 191,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 198,752 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $18.08.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 334,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

