Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 6,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $432.83. The stock had a trading volume of 39,563,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,514,371. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $297.19 and a 52 week high of $448.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.