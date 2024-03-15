Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 9.3% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $434.14. The stock had a trading volume of 47,731,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,664,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.29. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $297.19 and a 1 year high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

