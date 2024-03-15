Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.19

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.19 and last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 235114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.