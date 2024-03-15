Investors Buy High Volume of Antero Midstream Call Options (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 18,366 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,559% compared to the average volume of 1,107 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

AM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 575,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,656. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,263 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,696,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 272,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 507,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

