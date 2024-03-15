Investors Buy High Volume of Bank OZK Put Options (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,519 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 121% compared to the typical volume of 2,952 put options.

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. 120,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,152. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

