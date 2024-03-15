Investors Purchase High Volume of Gaotu Techedu Call Options (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 14,543 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 193% compared to the typical volume of 4,970 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. China Renaissance cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOTU stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 323,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,512. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

