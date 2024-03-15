Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 16,335 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 494% compared to the average volume of 2,750 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,740,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,283,365. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,968,654 shares of company stock worth $2,513,398,347 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

