Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IOVA

Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.