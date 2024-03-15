Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.76. 2,013,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,241,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

