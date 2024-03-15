iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.52. 1,432,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,306. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

