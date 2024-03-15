iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,407 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.0% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $173,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 711,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37,112 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 114,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,486,060 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

