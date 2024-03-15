iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.59. 3,361,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,649,863. The company has a market cap of $396.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $497.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $388.05 and a 52 week high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.